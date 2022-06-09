Weather Stories

NWS confirms tornadoes hit Rush County, Summitville on Wednesday

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes hit central Indiana on Wednesday.

A tornado was on the ground for a path of more than nine miles in Rush County on Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 was on the ground for about 9.7 miles beginning at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday.

A tornado warning for the county was issued at 4:13 p.m. Two minutes later, the Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department was damaged by the tornado.

A report from the NWS also states seven homes and a school were damaged.

In Summitville, an EF0 tornado was confirmed by the NWS.

NWS officials described it as a “skipping tornado.” The wastewater treatment plant was damaged, along with Summitville Elementary School.