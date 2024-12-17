Odds of a white Christmas aren’t looking great in Indiana this year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Those dreaming of a white Christmas will likely have to keep dreaming this year in the Hoosier state.

A white Christmas is most often defined as a Christmas with 1″+ snow on the ground. Most spots north of I-70 traditionally have a 26 – 40% chance of this happening. Southern Indiana has odds closer to 11 – 25%.

A cooldown will happen towards the end of the week into the weekend in the region. Snow flurries can’t be ruled out in this stretch. However, the issue is even if we get snow to stick, temperatures will quickly melt it away next week in the lead-up to Christmas.

In the 8 -14 day outlook, the Climate Prediction Center has a strong signal of above-average temperatures. Indianapolis’ average high from December 24 – 30 is in the upper 30s.

Our last white Christmas in Indy was in 2022. To find the latest forecast, visit our weather blog here.