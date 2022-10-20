Weather Stories

Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Orionid meteor shower is set to peak this weekend. Beginning tonight, you may see several meteors streak across the night sky.

This meteor shower comes as a result of Halley’s Comet. It orbits the sun every 76 years. Dust particles are expelled from the comet, creating what we see as shooting stars.

Meteor showers usually get named from the constellation they originate from. The Orionids radiate from the constellation Orion. Orion usually begins to pop up in the night sky in the late fall and winter months. The shower radiates from Orion, which is known as the hunter and is easily found by three stars in a row creating a belt.

The shower peaks tonight and through the weekend. The moon will be in the crescent phase so there will be little interference from moonlight.

Best viewing time will be after midnight and before dawn. During the peak the shower may produce up to 10-20 meteors per hour.

In order to see these shooting starts, all you have to do is find a dark place and look up.