Weather Stories

Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and east of Indianapolis, and other areas in northern Indiana.

The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly along and north of I-70 and outside the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

Cities being advised about patchy frost include Anderson, Alexandria, Carmel, Crawfordsville, Elwood, Fishers, Frankfort, Greencastle, Kokomo, Lafayette, Lebanon, Muncie, Noblesville, Tipton, Westfield, West Lafayette and Zionsville. Counties in the advisory area are Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Tipton, Vermillion and Vigo.

The weather service at Indianapolis says temperatures could drop into the mid 30s by sunrise at 7:39 a.m. Thursday, resulting in patchy frost in wind-sheltered areas.

“Make sure to cover or bring in sensitive vegetation overnight,” the weather service at Indianapolis said in a statement.

In northern Indiana, several counties are being asked to watch for a possible frost advisory. Those counties are Blackford, Elkhart, Cass, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Lagrange, northern La Porte, Marshall, Miami, eastern St. Joseph, Starke, Pulaski, Wabash, Wells and White.

The weather service office at Syracuse says temperatures could drop into the 30s Wednesday night in areas generally west of State Road 15 that area away from Lake Michigan`s coast line. Decreasing cloud cover will determine how quick the temperatures fall.