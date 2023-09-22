Perfect weather for Indiana’s last free fishing day of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s Free Fishing Days are an exciting event that brings together fishing enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

On Saturday, Indiana’s lakes, rivers and streams will be teeming with eager anglers, including novices and people looking to introduce fishing to their family.

The event is the perfect chance to enjoy the sport without any additional costs. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn and experience the joys of fishing while appreciating Indiana’s natural beauty.

This special day, organized by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, allows residents and visitors to fish in public waters across the state without needing a fishing license. Saturday will be the fourth of the free days; the others were on May 7, and June 3-4.

Fishing tips

Here are some tips and guidelines for beginner fishermen and women to make the most of this opportunity.

For those new to fishing, it’s important to gather the right equipment before heading out. A basic fishing rod and reel, fishing line, hooks, sinkers, and bobbers are essential items to have in the tackle box. Local bait and tackle shops can provide guidance on suitable gear and bait for the specific fishing location.

Patience is key for beginner anglers. Fishing can be a waiting game, so finding a peaceful spot and casting a line into the water with a little bit of bait can be a serene experience. It’s also helpful to observe and learn from experienced fishermen nearby. They can offer valuable insights, tips, and techniques to improve angling skills.

Remember, fishing is not just about catching fish. It’s about enjoying nature, spending time with loved ones, and appreciating the serenity of the outdoors. Take in the picturesque landscapes, listen to the sounds of nature, and create lasting memories.

Good fishing weather

It also looks like the weather for going out fishing should be wonderful as well. We’re looking at a nice sunny day with high temperatures right at about the 80-degree mark. While the sunshine is great for humans, sometimes it can make fishing slightly uncomfortable but due to decent winds Saturday, the waves created should help break up the intense sunlight and give the fish more comfortable conditions to try and feed.

Lowering air pressure should also favor fishing.

As an angler myself, I typically find that as air pressure drops, the fish become more eager to bite as fish know dropping pressure can usually lead to a storm. Once it rains, the water muddies up and fish have a harder time finding their prey. Thus, they like to take advantage of the clearer water ahead of the possible stormy weather.

So take advantage of the Natural Resources’ final free fishing day of 2023! It’s sure to be a great time no matter how many fish are caught.