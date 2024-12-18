Permanent daylight saving or standard time? What it would look like in Indianapolis

FILE - Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore puts a clock hand onto a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time 2021 starts at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14. Most everyone else in the United States loses an hour when they move their clocks ahead, Arizona doesn't. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Time and time again, people keep bringing up the idea to stop changing our clocks twice a year. If this were to finally happen, and Indianapolis had to make the choice, what would be the difference between permanent daylight saving time or permanent standard time?

Here is what each would look like in Indianapolis:

Permanent daylight saving time would mean we “spring forward” and stay there.

Being on the western side of the eastern time zone, Indianapolis’ sunrise in permanent daylight saving time would be after 9 a.m. on the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year.

On the summer solstice, or the longest day of the year, our sunrise and sunset times would be unaffected since we already are in daylight saving time in the current system.

Permanent standard time would equate to not “springing forward” at all.

In this case, the summer solstice sunrise time would change to 5:16 a.m. in Indy with a sunset of 8:16 p.m. The winter solstice would not be impacted since standard time is already used in the current system.

Basically, this boils down to if you are more of a morning or evening person. Sunrises and sunsets would both be earlier in standard time in the summer. Daylight saving in winter would result in later sunrises and sunsets.