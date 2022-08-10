Weather Stories

Perseid meteor shower to peak this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks this Thursday and Friday. The Perseid meteor shower usually provides a great chance for those in central Indiana to see 50-100 meteors per hour. The only issue this year will be a bright full moon that will obscure a most meteors making it more likely to see 10-20 meteors per hour.

If you are looking for the best viewing time of the meteor shower, historically midnight to sunrise has been the best time. Look towards the northeast and find the constellation Perseus which should be visible past 11 pm. A radiant point is where the meteors will originate and that point will be close to the Perseus constellation.

Currently, the forecast for each of these night is calling for mostly clear skies. Be sure to send any photos to Storm Track 8 if you capture any streaking meteors.