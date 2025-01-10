How to safeguard homes during freezing temperatures

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Temperatures in central Indiana have been below-freezing since Friday, experts have recommended people cover outdoor pipes to prevent freezing.

The owner of a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning business tells News 8 that his customers are safeguarding their homes. Mark Wilson of King of Comfort Heating and Cooling said, “Proactively, have your thermostat set to a comfortable temperature, and ensure that your furnace has been serviced. If it hasn’t, get on someone’s schedule to have it serviced because this is just the beginning of the winter.”

Wilson has reported a high demand for thorough inspections from his customers. He recommends replacing air filters, insulating exposed pipes, and sealing drafts to prevent pipe bursts.

“Many houses have the older pipes that still have copper in them. Meanwhile, new plumbing, such as Pex piping, is a little more weather-enduring. But the copper pipes, if there isn’t water flowing through them, they get stagnant and begin to freeze up and burst and create more damage than you want to have.”

Wilson identifies the most susceptible areas as being interior water pipes in basements, crawl spaces, attics, and garages.

To prevent frozen pipes, he recommends keeping garage doors closed, opening sink cabinet doors for air circulation, letting faucets drip from exposed pipes, and maintaining a consistent thermostat.

“Right now, we’re getting a high demand of customers thinking that their units are running too long. During this time of year, it’s normal for a system to try to heat your house and maintain the temperature.”

If traveling, set the thermostat no lower than 55 degrees.

If a pipe freezes, keep the faucet open while it thaws out and call a plumber.

“The best tip I recommend for you is always to have your system checked and find the most comfortable temperature for you and your family at this time and stay comfortable.”