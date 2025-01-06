People in Plainfield look for a return to normalcy after snowstorm

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — People in Plainfield were hard at work on Monday to clear several inches of snow from the roads.

Other hoped to soon return to their usual daily lives.

Plainfield Fire Territory helped pull a pickup truck from a retention pond to dry land at Rockingham Way and Keystone Pass around 9 a.m. Monday. It happened in a residential neighborhood where traffic was light and speeds are low. Two people were helped from the truck.

Fire Chief Brent Anderson said, “Luckily, there were no injuries and it was just an unfortunate accident with a positive outcome. We were on the scene within 10 minutes and were able to safely assist the occupants to dry land.”

Anderson says that the slide-off goes to show that, during adverse weather, extreme caution must be implemented if you must be out.

The fire chief urged the public to stay home so that public safety teams can operate more efficiently as the cold weather sets in over the next few days. “Lastly, don’t forget about those pets and the ice. Pets like to get out on the ice and often become stranded, if that happens, do not venture out on the ice. Leave that to public safety who have the appropriate training and equipment to do so. We do not want you to become part of the problem.”

Barbara Steele of Plainfield was up at 4 a.m. Monday to get to work. She says she saw multiple cars stranded or on the side of the road due to the heavy snow. “This year, this is treacherous.”

Steele says she thinks many people were in a rush, which can contribute to having problems on the road. “Just be careful, take your time, warm your car up. That’s what I did this morning. I took my broom and swept my car off. It was really thick on my car so I had to use a broom. The scraper didn’t even work.”

Marshello Arevalo and his dog were passing through Plainfield from Maryland to get to school in Kansas. The winter weather became too much to drive through so Arevalo stayed in a nearby hotel. “It was really slippery last night, so I decided to pull off the highway and get a hotel just in case, and then when I did that five ambulances drove by me right after that, so I’m glad I did it.”

Student Charlotte Goto was making her way from Plainfield to Franklin to return to school. Goto, who is originally from Phoenix, was on the second leg of her trip. She had multiple flight delays before flying into Indianapolis and staying with a friend. “I don’t like the snow. I don’t like this storm. I’ve heard there’s been a lot of crashes and a lot of things closing down, so I’m hoping a lot of people have safe travels.”