Power outages hit more than 102,000 Indiana customers after storms

From Avon, Indiana, Police Department on June 25, 2024: "Raceway Rd is currently closed at Jackson St and Westdrum Ct due to a tree across the roadway that also struck a vehicle. Please find an alternative route home this evening until crews can remove the road hazard." (Provided Photo/Avon Police Department)

(WISH) — More than 102,000 Hoosier customers were without power at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after storms moved through Indiana, according to PowerOutage.us.

The National Weather Service issues storm warnings for parts of Indiana between Evansville and Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon. The areas were the largest amount of power outages where in the counties in eastern Indiana between those two cities.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency tells News 8 that trees are downed on homes in Bloomington.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist says a gust of 78 mph was reported at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in Bloomington.

Avon Police Department reported Raceway Road on the Indianapolis border was closed at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday from Jackson Street to Westdrum Count. A tree fell across the roadway and struck a vehicle, police say.

Tree damage also was reported in and near Terre Haute, and in Knox County.

Martin County reported Spout Springs Road from the town of Shoals to State Road 550 is closed for downed trees and utility lines.

Power outages across Indiana topped out at 5:30 p.m. at 102,995, according to PowerOutage.us.

The outage count around 6:30 p.m. from major electricity providers in Indiana.