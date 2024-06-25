Power outages peak at 103,000 in Indiana; Monroe County declares disaster

From Avon, Indiana, Police Department on June 25, 2024: "Raceway Rd is currently closed at Jackson St and Westdrum Ct due to a tree across the roadway that also struck a vehicle. Please find an alternative route home this evening until crews can remove the road hazard." (Provided Photo/Avon Police Department)

(WISH) — Power outages peaked at nearly 103,000 Hoosier customers Tuesday after storms moved through Indiana, and at least one Indiana county issued a disaster declaration.

The National Weather Service issues storm warnings for parts of Indiana between Evansville and Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon. The areas were the largest amount of power outages where in the counties in eastern Indiana between those two cities.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist says a gust of 78 mph was reported at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday in Bloomington.

No injuries have been reported.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency tells News 8 that trees are downed on homes in Bloomington.

Monroe and Owen counties on Tuesday night initiated travel advisories, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security reports. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas, and people are asked to use caution in those areas or avoid them.

The Monroe County commissioners also issued a disaster declaration.

Avon Police Department reported Raceway Road on the Indianapolis border was closed at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday from Jackson Street to Westdrum Count. A tree fell across the roadway and struck a vehicle, police say.

Martin County reported Spout Springs Road from the town of Shoals to State Road 550 was closed for downed trees and utility lines.

Tree damage also was reported in and near Terre Haute, and in Knox County.

Power outages across Indiana topped out at 5:30 p.m. at 102,995, according to PowerOutage.us.

The outage count just after 8:30 p.m. from major electricity providers in Indiana.