Ragweed allergies fading, how pollen count will change as October nears?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a welcome turn of events, Indiana residents are breathing easier as ragweed pollen levels begin to decline in late September. The notorious allergen, which often triggers symptoms such as sneezing, runny noses, and itchy eyes, has been a source of discomfort for many during the late summer and early fall months.

Ragweed is our only highly active pollen

According to local experts, the drop in ragweed pollen can be attributed to several factors. These factors include cooler temperatures and shorter daylight hours. These environmental changes have a direct impact on ragweed plants, leading to decreased pollen production and dispersal.

The entire state is at a moderate level of ragweed pollen

Health officials are optimistic that the decrease in ragweed pollen will bring relief to allergy sufferers across the state. However, they advise individuals to remain vigilant and continue taking necessary precautions.

Pollen counts will peak Saturday due to warmth and sun

As the ragweed season wanes, Hoosiers can look forward to enjoying outdoor activities with reduced risk of allergen exposure, allowing them to fully embrace the beauty of autumn in Indiana.

Timeline For Spring Pollen

Flowers bloom at the Laura Hare Preserve at Blossom Hollow. (WISH Photo, File)

March – April

As the winter frost begins to thaw, the first wave of allergens emerges. Tree pollen becomes a major culprit during this time, with species like oak, maple, and birch releasing their pollen into the air. These microscopic particles can cause sneezing, itchy eyes, and nasal congestion in susceptible individuals.

April – May

As temperatures rise and days grow longer, grass pollen starts to make its presence felt. Kentucky bluegrass, Bermuda grass, and Timothy grass are among the common grasses that release pollen during this period. Those allergic to grass pollen might experience heightened symptoms, including respiratory discomfort and skin irritation.