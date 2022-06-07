Weather Stories

Rain chances to limit pollen levels

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Going into the start of this week, pollen count was high.

Monday’s rainfall in Indianapolis helped bring down pollen a little bit, especially in areas that did get over a half-inch of rainfall. Indianapolis got just over a tenth of an rain which means we will still have to monitor through the next couple of days.

This is the time of year when pollen is near its peak. Normally, the tree pollen season is coming to a close right around this time of year. However, grass pollen starts to pick up in early June. Grass pollen on Tuesday was in the moderate category.

Over the next few days, we will have multiple rain chances in the forecast, on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday morning. Steady rainfall over the course of multiple hours is the best way to limit pollen. Quick-hitting, gusty thunderstorms can sometimes make the pollen situation worse by kicking up pollen into the air. These rain chances may hold steady over multiple hours and bring more relief from the pollen. On the back half of the weekend, pollen should climb closer to the high category.