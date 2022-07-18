Weather Stories

Rainfall reports from the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much-needed rainfall came down across much of the state through the weekend. In some cases, it was too much, too quickly.

Flooding did occur in Delaware, Madison, Hamilton, and Tipton Counties and left a few cars stranded. These counties saw heavy rain bands “training” over them on Sunday, which led to some impressive rainfall totals in just a 12-hour span. Here are a few of those reports from those counties:

Elwood checked in with 8.70″ of rain with multiple other areas over 8″. The rest of central Indiana picked up anywhere from 0.20-1.5″ of need rainfall from Saturday morning to Monday morning. Indianapolis officially got 0.67″ of rain, with almost all of that getting recorded on Sunday. Greenwood also tallied 0.90″ in the same time frame.