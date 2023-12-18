Rare thundersnow reported in eastern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On-and-off snow bursts were ongoing in many locations Monday morning into midday. Even a couple of snow squalls were strong enough to produce the rare phenomenon known as thundersnow.

The National Weather Service received reports in northwestern Randolph County of thundersnow. A sensor also picked up a lightning strike close to Albany, IN, and on the border of Delaware County and Jay County at 11:15 a.m.

Thundersnow occurs when there is a strong amount of instability in our atmosphere. This type of instability can sometimes happen in very heavy snow bands.

Cloud heights tend to be lower in the winter with little electric charge. Areas that have instability can build electric charge within slightly higher cloud tops. Our cold front on Monday helped with some of the instability.

Snow showers are still happening in parts of Indiana for the rest of Monday. Be sure to follow along on the radar here.