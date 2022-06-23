Weather Stories

Recent dry days bringing drought conditions to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The latest drought monitor was released Thursday morning and it now shows about 43 percent of the state in “abnormally dry” conditions. This includes areas around northwest Indiana, Kokomo, South Bend and areas along the Ohio River. Warren and northern Fountain counties are under “moderate” drought conditions.

No measurable rain has been reported at Indianapolis International Airport in the last 10 days making it the driest stretch we’ve had all year. As of June 22, Indianapolis has seen 1.15″ of rainfall which is more than two inches below normal.

Other cities around the state are seeing similar deficits. South Bend is an inch below normal along with Lafayette. While Indianapolis and Evansville are 2.5″ below normal for the month.

The current weather pattern doesn’t favor any rain either. There’s a weak system moving through the state on Sunday which may provide a few scattered showers or storms but it won’t be a soaking rain.

This year ranks number 11 out of the driest first 22 days of June. The driest was back ten years ago in 2012. If we continue to see little to no rain for the next few days this rank will continue to rise and may crack the top ten.