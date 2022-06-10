Weather Stories

Record heat possible next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We haven’t hit 90 degrees so far this year but there’s a good chance we will see temperatures into the 90s next week.

A large dome of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the perfect set up for hot temperatures next week. Forecast highs next week are into the low and middle 90s. Middle and upper 90s are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Several records are in jeopardy next week. The two most at risk of being replaced are on Tuesday and Wednesday. Records for June 14 and 15 are both 94° set in 1954 and 1952.

This is some of the hottest air we’ve seen since 2012. We may get really close to seeing triple digit heat. If we don’t see 100 degree readings in Indianapolis, areas just to our west might.

The last time Indianapolis hit 100° or higher was back in July of 2012. The mercury soared to 100° or more nine days in 2012. The hottest was July 6 and 7 when we reached 105°. During June and July of 2012, nine new record highs were set.

The hottest we’ve been so far this year is 89° on May 11.

Be sure to use caution next week in this extreme heat. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple digits. Drink plenty of fluids, get into the air conditioning when you can and take frequent breaks.