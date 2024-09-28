Remnants of Hurricane Helene leaves trail of damage in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Widespread damage was reported across Indiana Friday after heavy wind and rain swept through the region from the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works employees were working long shifts Friday. Spokesperson Auboni Hart said the priority is debris removal.

“If you do not have to be on the road, please do not be on the road,” Hart said. “If you are going to be on the road drive cautiously, make sure your tires are good, your headlights are on, your windshield wipers work.”

Utility companies are asking customers to be patient. Duke Energy Principal Communication Consultant Angeline Protogere said the power may come back on in more populated areas first.

“Because a lot of times, if your major powerlines are affected, you can’t restore other smaller feeders, other smaller powerlines, until you take care of the bigger ones,” Protogere said.

Duke energy is redirecting crews from areas of the state not affected by storms to central and southern Indiana to help with the power restoration effort.