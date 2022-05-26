Weather Stories

Reports: ‘Large and extremely dangerous’ tornado hit Montgomery County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather was happening in much of Indiana on Thursday afternoon and evening. Follow our blog for the latest from Storm Track 8 and the National Weather Service.

At 7:38 p.m., law enforcement says tornado on the ground at the intersection of State Road 25 and I-74 near Waynetown, a town of about 960 people in Montgomery County. It’s about a hourlong drive northwest of Indianapolis.

At 7:35 p.m., a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” was located 8 miles east of Veedersburg, or 12 miles west of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service at Indianapolis. Hail with a diameter of 1 inch also was reported.

8:30 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Bloomington IN, Morgantown IN and Nashville IN until 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/hkvUNoaEa4 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 27, 2022

8:29 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lafayette IN, West Lafayette IN and Battle Ground IN until 9:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/wdjmCtrVng — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 27, 2022

8:27 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern White County through 9:15 p.m. At 8:26 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Lafayette, or near Lafayette, moving north at 25 mph. Primary hazard is gusts up to 50 mph.

8:26 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Montgomery County until 9 p.m. At 8:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Crawfordsville, moving north at 25 mph. Primary hazard is 60 mph gusts.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Crawfordsville IN, Ladoga IN and Lake Holiday IN until 9:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ipOISgBOdH — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 27, 2022

8:08 p.m.

Watching some rotation south of New Market in Montgomery county. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a tornado warning issued for this storm pic.twitter.com/UDte68eE7F — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) May 27, 2022

8:06 p.m.

The tornado warning for Tippecanoe County was canceled.

A special weather statement has been issued for Crawfordsville IN, Waynetown IN and Lake Holiday IN until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ytHc4Psnq1 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 27, 2022

8:03 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Tippecanoe County until 8:30 p.m. Primary threats are 70 mph gusts and a possible tornado.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Shadeland IN, West Point IN and Odell IN until 8:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/tYRBQDTf7z — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 27, 2022

8:01 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Dubois County through 8:30 p.m. EDT. At 8 p.m. EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Jasper, moving north at 30 mph. Main hazards were winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail.

A special weather statement has been issued for Jasper IN and Huntingburg IN until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/UU1oeI6VC3 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 27, 2022

7:56 p.m.

The tornado warning has been canceled for Fountain and Montgomery counties, but continues for southwestern Tippecanoe County until 8:15 p.m. The storm was 13 miles northeast of Veedersburg, or 14 miles northwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Tornado Warning continues for Odell IN until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/b2TTcLZhpu — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 26, 2022

A special weather statement has been issued for Bloomington IN, Bedford IN and Ellettsville IN until 8:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/NbjPX3mwc3 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

7:48 p.m.

Tornado Warning continues for New Richmond IN, Wingate IN and Newtown IN until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/m1TO45xBQu — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 26, 2022

7:40 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Greencastle IN, Cloverdale IN and Putnamville IN until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/XJqWgcSXjm — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 26, 2022

7:38 p.m.

Law enforcement says tornado on the ground at the intersection of State Road 25 and I-74 near Waynetown, a town of about 960 people.

7:36 p.m.

Weather service reports “confirmed large and extremely dangerous” tornado a few miles from Veedersburg and Crawfordsville.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Fountain County, southwestern Tippecanoe County and northwestern Montgomery County until 8:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including New Richmond IN, Wingate IN and Newtown IN until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9LzVDUHRyH — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

7:26 p.m.

A tornado warning remained in effect until 7:45 p.m. for east central Fountain County and northwestern Montgomery County. At 7:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Veedersburg, or 12 miles west of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Tornado Warning continues for Waynetown IN, Hillsboro IN and Mellott IN until 7:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/RY2JjexKRA — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 26, 2022

7:23 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Clay County, north central Owen County and southern Putnam County until 8 p.m. At 7:22 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Brazil to near Spencer, moving north at 30 mph. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and penny-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Greencastle IN, Cloverdale IN and Putnamville IN until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/iSHtNVsToU — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 26, 2022

7:16 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Leavenworth IN, Alton IN and Carefree IN until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/lz4jlTbWz1 — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 26, 2022

7:14 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Fountain and northwestern Montgomery counties until 7:45 p.m. At 7:13 p.m., a storm capable of producing a tornado was 7 miles southeast of Veedersburg, or 14 miles west of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 25 mph. Primary hazards are a tornado and quarter-sized hail

Tornado Warning including Waynetown IN, Hillsboro IN and Mellott IN until 7:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Klm28xQbIr — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 26, 2022

7:08 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Brazil IN, Knightsville IN and Clay City IN until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/c7dI5gihPM — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 26, 2022

7:06 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Harrison County, eastern Crawford County and east central Perry County in Indiana, plus two Kentucky counties, until 7:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CDT. At 7:04 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest of Carefree Town, moving northeast at 55 mph. Primary hazard is 60 mph gusts.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including English IN and Birdseye IN until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/UG2890rXiB — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 26, 2022

7:05 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a severe thunderstorm Warning for east central Dubois County, northwestern Crawford County, northern Perry County, and southwestern Orange County until 7:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CDT. At 7:05 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest of English, moving northeast at 35 mph. Primary hazard is 60 mph gusts.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Milltown IN, Leavenworth IN and Alton IN until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GFkz3qc8Zs — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 26, 2022

6:54 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning fo Clay County and western Owen County until 7:30 p.m. At 6:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles north of Linton, or 21 miles southeast of Terre Haute, moving north at 40 mph. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and nickel-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Brazil IN, Knightsville IN and Clay City IN until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/53klom7d5n — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:48 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Brazil IN, Bloomfield IN and Worthington IN until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/7942lyXopV — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:46 p.m.

There are currently storms in Western and Southwestern Indiana that may produce damaging winds, isolated hail, and perhaps a landspout-type tornado as they move NNE into our area of coverage this evening. Please send us any reports of storm damage as they may occur. — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

An organizing line of thunderstorms is moving NNE into Western Indiana. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Stay tuned for possible watches and warnings throughout the evening. Be prepared to seek shelter if necessary. #INwx #NWSIND pic.twitter.com/s6QGoo3R2V — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:42 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Kingman IN, Bloomingdale IN and Wallace IN until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/UlUoBNZ1O5 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:37 p.m.

A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 6:45 PM EDT for Bartholomew and Jennings counties. A funnel cloud has been briefly touching down with this storm. You need to seek shelter immediately! pic.twitter.com/pFcMCjCpaY — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) May 26, 2022

6:33 p.m.

Tornado Warning including West Point IN and Odell IN until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/83Hjc8zSjx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:31 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Hayden IN, Elizabethtown IN and Jonesville IN until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/IHRQBZpIOJ — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:28 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Montezuma IN, Bloomingdale IN and Marshall IN until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GYir30BEh5 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:27 p.m.

Back on the ground East of Seymour @NWSIndianapolis pic.twitter.com/TjK4jwK0Br — Brandon Lane (@INstormchasing) May 26, 2022

6:26 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Shelby, western Decatur, eastern Bartholomew, northeastern Jackson and northwestern Jennings Counties through 7 p.m. At 6:26 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a shower capable of producing a landspout 7 miles northeast of Seymour, moving north at 40 mph. Main hazards are landspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph.

6:24 p.m.

6:19 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pike County through 6 p.m. CDT. At 5:19 p.m. CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winslow, or 12 miles southeast of Petersburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. Primary hazard is winds in excess of 30 mph.

6:15 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Newtown IN and Mellott IN until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/J5IALJfJNZ — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:12 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Washington IN, Linton IN and Jasonville IN until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/3gsASD5GS5 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:03 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for west central Parke County and Southeastern Vermillion County in west central Indiana until 6:30 p.m. At 6:03 p..m, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clinton, or 16 miles north of Terre Haute, moving northeast at 25 mph. Main hazard is 70 mph gusts. Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

5:58 p.m.

Scattered rain and storms are ongoing with stronger storms currently sitting in western Indiana. Gusty winds of up to 40-50 MPH have been the main concern with these stronger storms in the last hour. Isolated strong to severe storms remain possible until sunset. pic.twitter.com/5IVEjzLkjL — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) May 26, 2022

5:38 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fountain County through 6:15 p.m. At 5:38 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Veedersburg, or 18 miles west of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Primary hazards are winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail.

5:35 p.m.

Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Sullivan, northeastern Knox and northwestern Daviess Counties through 6 p.m. At 5:35 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Russellville to 7 miles north of Petersburg. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Primary hazard is winds in excess of 40 mph.

5:14 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harrison, south central Floyd, west central Jefferson counties and east central Meade in Kentucky through 5:45 p.m. At 5:14 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brandenburg, Kentucky, moving northeast at 35 mph. Primary hazard is winds in excess of 30 mph.

5:13 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Fountain and northwestern Parke counties through 5:45 p.m. At 5:12 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newport, or 23 miles southeast of Danville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Main hazard was winds in excess of 40 mph.

4:46 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Vigo and northwestern Sullivan Counties through 5:15 p.m. At 4:46 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of West Union, or 13 miles southeast of Marshall, moving north at 40 mph. Primary hazards are winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail.

4:34 p.m.

Groups of thunderstorms with the potential to produce large hail and damaging winds have developed southwest of Indianapolis. These cells are currently tracking northeast. Stay tuned for possible watches and warnings throughout the evening. #INwx #NWSIND pic.twitter.com/b16oqZAHdP — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

4:10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 4:45 p.m. for Vermillion County in west central Indiana. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. The storm was moving northeast at 35 mph.

3:49 p.m.