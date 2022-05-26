Reports: ‘Large and extremely dangerous’ tornado hit Montgomery County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather was happening in much of Indiana on Thursday afternoon and evening. Follow our blog for the latest from Storm Track 8 and the National Weather Service.
At 7:38 p.m., law enforcement says tornado on the ground at the intersection of State Road 25 and I-74 near Waynetown, a town of about 960 people in Montgomery County. It’s about a hourlong drive northwest of Indianapolis.
At 7:35 p.m., a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” was located 8 miles east of Veedersburg, or 12 miles west of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service at Indianapolis. Hail with a diameter of 1 inch also was reported.
8:30 p.m.
8:29 p.m.
8:27 p.m.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern White County through 9:15 p.m. At 8:26 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Lafayette, or near Lafayette, moving north at 25 mph. Primary hazard is gusts up to 50 mph.
8:26 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Montgomery County until 9 p.m. At 8:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Crawfordsville, moving north at 25 mph. Primary hazard is 60 mph gusts.
8:08 p.m.
8:06 p.m.
The tornado warning for Tippecanoe County was canceled.
8:03 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Tippecanoe County until 8:30 p.m. Primary threats are 70 mph gusts and a possible tornado.
8:01 p.m.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Dubois County through 8:30 p.m. EDT. At 8 p.m. EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Jasper, moving north at 30 mph. Main hazards were winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail.
7:56 p.m.
The tornado warning has been canceled for Fountain and Montgomery counties, but continues for southwestern Tippecanoe County until 8:15 p.m. The storm was 13 miles northeast of Veedersburg, or 14 miles northwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 15 mph.
7:48 p.m.
7:40 p.m.
7:38 p.m.
Law enforcement says tornado on the ground at the intersection of State Road 25 and I-74 near Waynetown, a town of about 960 people.
7:36 p.m.
Weather service reports “confirmed large and extremely dangerous” tornado a few miles from Veedersburg and Crawfordsville.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Fountain County, southwestern Tippecanoe County and northwestern Montgomery County until 8:15 p.m.
7:26 p.m.
A tornado warning remained in effect until 7:45 p.m. for east central Fountain County and northwestern Montgomery County. At 7:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Veedersburg, or 12 miles west of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 25 mph.
7:23 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Clay County, north central Owen County and southern Putnam County until 8 p.m. At 7:22 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Brazil to near Spencer, moving north at 30 mph. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and penny-sized hail.
7:16 p.m.
7:14 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Fountain and northwestern Montgomery counties until 7:45 p.m. At 7:13 p.m., a storm capable of producing a tornado was 7 miles southeast of Veedersburg, or 14 miles west of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 25 mph. Primary hazards are a tornado and quarter-sized hail
7:08 p.m.
7:06 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Harrison County, eastern Crawford County and east central Perry County in Indiana, plus two Kentucky counties, until 7:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CDT. At 7:04 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest of Carefree Town, moving northeast at 55 mph. Primary hazard is 60 mph gusts.
7:05 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a severe thunderstorm Warning for east central Dubois County, northwestern Crawford County, northern Perry County, and southwestern Orange County until 7:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CDT. At 7:05 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest of English, moving northeast at 35 mph. Primary hazard is 60 mph gusts.
6:54 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning fo Clay County and western Owen County until 7:30 p.m. At 6:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles north of Linton, or 21 miles southeast of Terre Haute, moving north at 40 mph. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and nickel-sized hail.
6:48 p.m.
6:46 p.m.
6:42 p.m.
6:37 p.m.
6:33 p.m.
6:31 p.m.
6:28 p.m.
6:27 p.m.
6:26 p.m.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Shelby, western Decatur, eastern Bartholomew, northeastern Jackson and northwestern Jennings Counties through 7 p.m. At 6:26 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a shower capable of producing a landspout 7 miles northeast of Seymour, moving north at 40 mph. Main hazards are landspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph.
6:24 p.m.
6:19 p.m.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pike County through 6 p.m. CDT. At 5:19 p.m. CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winslow, or 12 miles southeast of Petersburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. Primary hazard is winds in excess of 30 mph.
6:15 p.m.
6:12 p.m.
6:03 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for west central Parke County and Southeastern Vermillion County in west central Indiana until 6:30 p.m. At 6:03 p..m, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clinton, or 16 miles north of Terre Haute, moving northeast at 25 mph. Main hazard is 70 mph gusts. Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
5:58 p.m.
5:38 p.m.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fountain County through 6:15 p.m. At 5:38 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Veedersburg, or 18 miles west of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Primary hazards are winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail.
5:35 p.m.
Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Sullivan, northeastern Knox and northwestern Daviess Counties through 6 p.m. At 5:35 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Russellville to 7 miles north of Petersburg. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Primary hazard is winds in excess of 40 mph.
5:14 p.m.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harrison, south central Floyd, west central Jefferson counties and east central Meade in Kentucky through 5:45 p.m. At 5:14 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brandenburg, Kentucky, moving northeast at 35 mph. Primary hazard is winds in excess of 30 mph.
5:13 p.m.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Fountain and northwestern Parke counties through 5:45 p.m. At 5:12 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newport, or 23 miles southeast of Danville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Main hazard was winds in excess of 40 mph.
4:46 p.m.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Vigo and northwestern Sullivan Counties through 5:15 p.m. At 4:46 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of West Union, or 13 miles southeast of Marshall, moving north at 40 mph. Primary hazards are winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail.
4:34 p.m.
4:10 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 4:45 p.m. for Vermillion County in west central Indiana. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. The storm was moving northeast at 35 mph.
3:49 p.m.