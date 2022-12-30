Weather Stories

Revisiting a historical central Indiana flood that ended the year 1990 in chaos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s biggest flooding events took place more than 30 years ago to end the year 1990 on a chaotic note.

Most of Indiana would end up being affected by this major flood as a combination of snow melt and rainfall caused rivers and streams to excessively overflow and forced thousands of evacuations.

Lowland river flooding was already ongoing due to above average rainfall through the first three weeks of December 1990. There was quite the build-up to the eventual widespread flood that all got started with a system that brought snow and sleet from Dec. 22-24 across the entire state. Snow depths ranged from 7-8 inches in northern Indiana and 3-4 inches in central/southern Indiana.

Arctic air slide in for Christmas Day, and this froze the ground to a slight degree. Another snow maker arrived on Dec. 27 in which it dumped several inches of snow in central and southern Indiana. Then, a major warmup quickly moved in through Dec. 28-29 that brought plentiful moisture along with it. This caused not only a fast snow melt, but also led way for Dec. 29 to be very rainy. What’s also important to note is that the snow melt turned into 0.75-1 inch of liquid water than ran off into streams due to already saturated ground.

Rainfall amounts on the 29th were up to three to four inches across much of the Hoosier state. Colder and drier air infiltrated the state by the night of the 29th and into the 30th. and this caused rain to change over to snow. Several more inches of snow would fall in northern Indiana.

The rain and snow melt would ultimately give way to flooding in some areas of Indiana not seen in over 30 years up to that point.

Widespread flooding would transpire in which several rivers had near major to major flooding. The thoroughly saturated ground conditions, recent floods and partially frozen ground allowed the water no place to go except into the streams. The rapid snow melt and continuous rainfall of 24 to 36 hours allowed the overflowed small streams to feed the rivers for an extended period of time. As a result, nearly every stream and river flooded extensively.

The overall controlling factor for the severe flooding was the amount of rain that fell. For example, areas that ended up receiving a combined total of rain and liquid snow melt of 3.5-5 inches had life-threatening flooding. Some of the rivers that had life-threatening flooding included Kankakee, both Eels, Maumee, Wabash, Mississinewa, Salamonie, White, Whitewater, East Fork White and Muscatatuck.

Here are some of the highest river and creek crests that were observed across central Indiana:

To further break down how this event became historic, here are additional stats from the flooding on the rivers and creeks mentioned in the previous graphic:

White River – Indianapolis (E. Raymond St.): highest crest since 1964; eighth highest all time

White River – Noblesville: highest crest since 1964; fourth highest all time

White River – Anderson: highest crest since 1964; eighth highest all time

White River – Centerton: highest crest since 1913; fifth highest all time

Wildcat Creek – Kokomo: highest crest since 1959; fourth highest all time

Big Blue River – Shelbyville: highest crest since 1937; eighth highest all time

Over 2,000 residences involving 4,000+ people had to evacuate with 1,700 structures damaged. Three people were killed due to the flooding.

It is very crucial to note that nearly all of Indiana’s flood plains are flat. Why is this important? The arctic air that settled in through the 30th would end up lingering through the first few days of 1991. This cold air contributed greatly to the flood disaster as flood waters froze and left ice several inches thick in homes and on roads.

Homes that were evacuated and had their heat turned off had frozen water pipes. Ice was treacherous to the point that some residents could not return to their homes immediately. The hardest hit areas were Marion, Howard, and Hamilton counties. Nearly 1,000 homes had first floor flooding. At least another 1,000 homes were affected or threatened by possible levee failures. Areas flooded in these counties included Ravenswood, Riverwood, Trails End, Noblesville, southwest Indianapolis and Kokomo.

Due to the extensive nature of this cataclysmic flood, 72 of 92 Indiana counties declared disaster areas. Flood damages ranged from $50 to $100 million dollars.