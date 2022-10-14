Weather Stories

Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which we think about wintry weather. Instead, we’re focused on those crisp and cool fall days as we transition towards the overall winter season.

However, a big gift of snow made its way to our doorstep in mid-October of 1989 over a span of three days.

The lead-up to this snow event was rather bewildering due to the fact that on Oct. 16, 1989, portions of south central Indiana dealt with severe thunderstorms. Two days later on Oct. 18th, Indianapolis was receiving its earliest recorded snowfall to date with 0.2 inches. The average date of the first measurable snowfall here in Indy is November 19th, and we were only just getting started.

There was an intense upper-level low pressure system sitting over the Missouri bootheel. This enabled warm and moist air to rise into our area and override colder surface air that was occurring. By 7 AM EST on Oct. 19th, five to six inches of snow had already fallen across portions of central Indiana. The heavy, wet snow gave way to an issue with large accumulations being noticed on powerlines and trees. This caused scattered power outages to transpire.

Overall, October 19th would be the big day of this event.

By the time the system left our area, Indianapolis wound up with a lofty 9.3 inches total from the entirety of the event. Kokomo got in on the most amount of snow overall with a staggering 10.5 inches. Other locations such as east of Hartford City (5″), Cloverdale (5.5″), and Noblesville (8″) also received a bit of snow.

To put this event into perspective, October 1989 is quite the rarity in terms of October snow. Compared to the snowiest October’s on record, 1989 is number one by miles. Indianapolis’s snowiest months are December, January, and February.

This system also gave way to fairly cold temperatures with Indianapolis recording the lowest high temperature for October 19th on record with a high of only 35°.