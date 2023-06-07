Running a rainfall deficit as central Indiana is in the wettest time of the year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may have noticed brown lawns developing in the last few weeks. It’s been no secret that central Indiana needs the rain.

June is our wettest month of the year with normal precipitation around 5″. May is the second wettest month and central Indiana did not see much rain to close out this month.

Over the past 30 days, the rainfall deficit has built to about 1-2″ across all of central Indiana. Spots in southern Indiana did get some relief from rain that fell Wednesday morning. However, central Indiana did not see much relief.

The drought monitor is released every Thursday. This upcoming week it is expected to expand across the Midwest as most have seen their deficit grow. Below are the rainfall deficits just to open June itself through the first seven days.

Indianapolis did not see measurable rain at the airport Tuesday or Wednesday. The airport has yet to have rainfall this June. If we make it through Saturday without any rain (which is looking likely), it would be the first time since 1984 the first 10 days of June were dry.