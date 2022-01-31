Weather Stories

Salt trucks ready to go: Public Works, police prepare for winter storm

A view of an Indianapolis Department of Public Works salt barn on Jan. 31, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders are warning everyone to prepare for a dangerous snowstorm.

That’s exactly what first responders and the city’s Snow Force are doing now.

“Slow down, especially in this weather. Maybe try to go out less,” said Hannah Scott-Carter, a public information officer for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

The city has many concerns, but its biggest is the freezing rain in the forecast.

“When the weather is going to start off as rain and then transition into freezing rain … that’s going to cause some difficulties,” Scott-Carter said.

The city is already preparing for the snowstorm and planning a full callout of 80 salt trucks, although Public Works can’t put salt on the roads until it stops raining.

“If we lay it before then, it’s just going to wash away, so that’s likely going to lead to some pretty icy and dangerous conditions on Wednesday whenever it makes that switch,” Scott-Carter said.

Indiana State Police is also getting ready.

“Our goal would be for nobody to crash, but unfortunately history tells us that’s not going to be the case, so our secondary goal would be to respond to that crash and get it out of the roadway and get it cleaned up as quick as possible and for us to do that we need as much manpower as we possibly can,” said state police Sgt. John Perrine of the Indianapolis district.

Perrine says they’re also working with Indiana Department of Transportation. By using INDOT’s resources, state police can determine which areas will be impacted the most.

“They are able to give us information about where the snow is going to hit, the timing of the snow. It allows us to adjust our troopers schedules to adjust their locations to put people in the right areas ahead of the storm so that we can be prepared to respond to the emergency calls,” Perrine said.