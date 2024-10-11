Scammers prey on vulnerability after natural disasters

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the aftermath of natural disasters like hurricanes and severe storms, fraudsters try to take advantage of vulnerable communities, or people with charitable intentions.

Scammers use various tactics – phone, text, mail, email, and even door-to-door visits – to target residents of affected areas.

The information below is from a Federal Communications Commission news release.

Spot the red flags

First, it’s important to know that government disaster assistance agencies will never call or text to ask for your financial information. Applying for disaster assistance from FEMA or the Small Business Administration (SBA) is free, and anyone who claims to be a federal official asking for money is an imposter.

Many phone scams also use “spoofing” to make it appear as though the call is coming from an official agency, even when it’s not. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and call the official number listed on the agency’s website. Also, if someone shows up at your door claiming to be from a government agency, ask for official ID. Agents are required to carry it and cannot request or accept money.

Protect yourself from insurance scams

If you get a call about an insurance claim or policy, don’t give out any personal information until you’ve verified that the call is legitimate. If the caller claims to be from your insurance company, hang up and contact your agent directly using the number on your statement. For policyholders with the National Flood Insurance Program, call 800-638-6620 to verify any claims.

Be cautious with contractors or home improvement companies claiming to be partners with your insurance provider. Never provide policy numbers or coverage details to anyone you haven’t contracted with. If your state requires contractor licensing, check online to verify they are licensed and insured.

Watch out for charity scams

Fraudsters also target those looking to donate to disaster relief efforts. Here’s how to protect yourself:

Donate to trusted charities : Stick with well-known organizations. Verify any charity’s legitimacy through its official website, or check with organizations like the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, or GuideStar.

: Stick with well-known organizations. Verify any charity’s legitimacy through its official website, or check with organizations like the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, or GuideStar. Verify phone numbers : Always use a charity’s official website to find their phone number if you’re contacting them. For text donations, confirm with the charity that the number is legitimate.

: Always use a charity’s official website to find their phone number if you’re contacting them. For text donations, confirm with the charity that the number is legitimate. Beware of suspicious emails : Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments from emails soliciting donations. Scammers often use phishing emails to steal information or install malware.

: Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments from emails soliciting donations. Scammers often use phishing emails to steal information or install malware. Double-check social media posts: Crowdfunding sites are common, but they don’t always vet requests for help. Before donating, make sure the cause is legitimate.

If you suspect disaster-related fraud, call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.

You can also ‘click here‘ to report fraud to the FCC.

Resources for consumers

The FCC offers consumer guides with tips on avoiding robocalls and caller ID spoofing, as well as a Scam Glossary for more information. Click here for their Consumer Help Center to learn more.