September 2019 was warmest on record in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first few days of October have set record-breaking highs.

This comes off the heels of the hottest September on record in Indianapolis.

The monthly temperature for September was 73.7 degrees, which is 6.7 degrees above normal. The mercury hit 90 degrees six times during the month. September 2019’s heat beat out 1933 and 1925 as the top “warmest” spot by a half degree.

Not only was September hot, but it was dry, too. Officially Indianapolis only picked up 0.47 inches of rain. That’s 2.65 inches below normal. Much of the rain fell during the last week of the month.

2019 ended up having the third driest September on record. The driest ever was 0.24 inches in 1963.

Looking ahead to October, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center has much of Indiana in a good chance for experiencing above-normal temperatures.

The precipitation outlook does not show a clear factor, suggesting above- or below-normal precipitation for Indianapolis. The northern parts of the state may see above normal readings.