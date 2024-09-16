September could be one of the driest on record in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of the state needs rain, but not much is on the horizon.

Indianapolis could be making a run at one of the driest Septembers on records that date back to 1871.

As of Monday, Indy has only picked up 0.05 of an inch of rainfall in the month.

Interestingly enough, two of the driest Septembers in the record books happened over the last five years. September 2020 holds the record with the least amount of rainfall for the month at 0.12 of an inch.

In any month of the year, March 1910 was the driest with only 0.07 of an inch of rain.

The Climate Prediction Center gave Indiana chance at a flash drought earlier this month. Their prediction seems to be lining up with our weather going forward.

Next 7 days of rainfall

Not a drop of rain is forecasted in Indiana over these seven days, which puts us closer and closer to the end of the month. Unfortunately, our area will be sandwiched between two storm systems in a blocking pattern which is the reason for the lack of rain.

Be prepared for lawns to turn crunchy over the next week.