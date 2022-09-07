Weather Stories

Several tropical storms to watch in Atlantic Ocean

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been quiet in the Atlantic Ocean the last few weeks, but now we’re beginning to see activity ramp up.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, experts had several storms to watch.

Hurricane Danielle was in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is forecasted to continue to move farther north and doesn’t look like it will impact the United States.

Hurricane Earl, on the other hand, was the one storm worth watching.

Earl on late Wednesday afternoon was a Category 1 storm but will intensify later this week and this weekend. It may become a major hurricane, which is a Category 3 or higher. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Bermuda. It looks like the storm will continue to move farther north and not impact the United States. However, it will bring high surf and heavy winds to Bermuda.

There’s another disturbance off the coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on this disturbance. There’s a 70% chance it may develop into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours.

We are now heading into the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Looking at the last 100 years, tropical activity really ramps up the first and second weeks of September.

We’ll have to continue to keep a close eye on the Atlantic during the next few weeks.