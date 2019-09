SYRACUSE, Ind. (WISH) — The National Weather Service for northern Indiana has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for counties northeast of Indianapolis until 9 p.m. Friday.

The storm watch includes the Indiana counties of Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay and Wells. Counties in Michigan and Ohio are also part of the storm watch.

The weather service says the storm could produce a couple of tornadoes, isolated hail up to pingpong ball size, and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph.