Thunderstorms cut power, down trees in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for several central Indiana counties. It expired by 4:55 p.m. for the entire state.

UPDATE 3:58 p.m.: IPL is now reporting more than 17,000 outages in Indianapolis.

Duke Energy is now reporting more than 12,000 outages. Since our last update, many outages are now being reported in the area around Lapel.

Video of the storm from the Putnam County, Indiana sheriff on Facebook.

UPDATE 3:44 p.m.: News 8 reporter Jenny Dreasler has been speaking with EMA directors around the area.

In Hendricks County, massive trees are down along Old North Salem Road and High Street. In Brownsburg, multiple trees are down along Green Street.

Many power lines are down in Johnson County, as well.

UPDATE: 3:37 p.m.: IPL is reporting more than 16,000 outages. Duke Energy is reporting more than 7,300 outages.

UPDATE 3:26 p.m.: IPL is reporting more than 5,700 outages, primarily on the southwest side. Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,700 outages, primarily in Hendricks County.

UPDATE 3:22 p.m.: Franklin Community Middle School has canceled several practices.

CANCELLED due to weather Tuesday 8/20:



Boys Tennis

Girls Golf

Boys & Girls Soccer

Cross Country

—————————–

Volleyball and Football will remain and practice indoors — FCMS (@FCMS_Cubs) August 20, 2019

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: A sailboat tipped over at Rick’s Cafe Boatyard. An employee says a woman that was in the boat is now safe.

UPDATE 3:16 p.m.: MSD of Warren Township is holding K-4 students due to the severe weather.

Due to the current weather conditions we are holding our K-4 students. Please note that will cause a delay in departures from elementary and intermediate & middle schools. — MSD Warren Township (@msdwarren) August 20, 2019

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.: More than 5,700 IPL customers are currently without power. More than 6,100 Duke Energy customers are without power, many of them in Hendricks County.

UPDATE 3:04 p.m.: A crash involving a jackknifed semi and a boat has occurred on I-65 near exit 64 in Bartholomew County.

I’m investigating a property damage crash on I-65 Southbound near exit 64 involving a jackknifed vehicle. The crash is almost cleaned up. I-65 traffic is not affected.



However, we are experiencing heavy rainfall in Southern Bartholomew County at this time.



Use caution!! pic.twitter.com/qsznKlEwpW — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) August 20, 2019

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning for Decatur and Rush counties until 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Hancock, Johnson, Marion, Morgan and Shelby counties until 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE 2:56 p.m: Mooresville students are being instructed to shelter in place.

Due to the strength of the storms blowing through, we are having MHS/PHMS students shelter in place at school at this time. We will post when students are released. It is likely this will affect the dismissal times at elementary schools as well. — Mooresville Schools (@MrsvlPioneers) August 20, 2019

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.: Hendricks County EMA has confirmed that trees, limbs and power lines are down all over the county.

UPDATE 2:53 p.m.: A 73 mph wind gust was reported in Indianapolis.

73 MPH wind gust reported at Indianapolis Airport. This storm is very dangerous. Take cover if in Indy area! #INwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) August 20, 2019

UPDATE 2:46 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan and Shelby counties until 3:15 p.m.

UPDATE 2:35 pm.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Owen and Sullivan counties until 3:15 p.m.

UPDATE 2:32 p.m.: Doors for Tuesday evening’s Korn & Alice in Chains concert at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville have been delayed.

The parking lot will open at 4 p.m. and doors will open at 5:15 p.m.

‼️Show Update‼️

Due to incoming weather, parking lot and door opening times will be delayed but the show will go on!

Parking lots – 4:00

Doors – 5:15

Fever 333 – 6:00

Underoath – 6:50

Alice in Chains – 7:55

KORN – 9:40

All times are subject to change pending weather conditions — Ruoff Music Center (@ruoffmusicenter) August 20, 2019

UPDATE 2:27 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion and Morgan counties until 3:00 p.m.

UPDATE 2:08 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan and Tipton counties until 6:00 p.m.

UPDATE 2:02 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay, Hendricks, Morgan, Owen, Parke and Putnam counties until 2:30 p.m.

UPDATE 1:54 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Putnam and Tippecanoe counties until 2:30 p.m.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay, Greene, Monroe and Owen counties until 2:30 p.m.

Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Tippecanoe and Warren counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m.

