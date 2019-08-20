Thunderstorms cut power, down trees in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for several central Indiana counties. It expired by 4:55 p.m. for the entire state.
Here’s our live blog of the day’s weather.
UPDATE 3:58 p.m.: IPL is now reporting more than 17,000 outages in Indianapolis.
Duke Energy is now reporting more than 12,000 outages. Since our last update, many outages are now being reported in the area around Lapel.
UPDATE 3:44 p.m.: News 8 reporter Jenny Dreasler has been speaking with EMA directors around the area.
In Hendricks County, massive trees are down along Old North Salem Road and High Street. In Brownsburg, multiple trees are down along Green Street.
Many power lines are down in Johnson County, as well.
UPDATE: 3:37 p.m.: IPL is reporting more than 16,000 outages. Duke Energy is reporting more than 7,300 outages.
UPDATE 3:26 p.m.: IPL is reporting more than 5,700 outages, primarily on the southwest side. Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,700 outages, primarily in Hendricks County.
UPDATE 3:22 p.m.: Franklin Community Middle School has canceled several practices.
UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: A sailboat tipped over at Rick’s Cafe Boatyard. An employee says a woman that was in the boat is now safe.
UPDATE 3:16 p.m.: MSD of Warren Township is holding K-4 students due to the severe weather.
UPDATE 3:05 p.m.: More than 5,700 IPL customers are currently without power. More than 6,100 Duke Energy customers are without power, many of them in Hendricks County.
UPDATE 3:04 p.m.: A crash involving a jackknifed semi and a boat has occurred on I-65 near exit 64 in Bartholomew County.
UPDATE 3:03 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning for Decatur and Rush counties until 3:30 p.m.
UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Hancock, Johnson, Marion, Morgan and Shelby counties until 3:30 p.m.
UPDATE 2:56 p.m: Mooresville students are being instructed to shelter in place.
UPDATE 2:55 p.m.: Hendricks County EMA has confirmed that trees, limbs and power lines are down all over the county.
UPDATE 2:53 p.m.: A 73 mph wind gust was reported in Indianapolis.
UPDATE 2:46 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan and Shelby counties until 3:15 p.m.
UPDATE 2:35 pm.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Owen and Sullivan counties until 3:15 p.m.
UPDATE 2:32 p.m.: Doors for Tuesday evening’s Korn & Alice in Chains concert at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville have been delayed.
The parking lot will open at 4 p.m. and doors will open at 5:15 p.m.
UPDATE 2:27 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion and Morgan counties until 3:00 p.m.
UPDATE 2:08 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan and Tipton counties until 6:00 p.m.
UPDATE 2:02 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay, Hendricks, Morgan, Owen, Parke and Putnam counties until 2:30 p.m.
UPDATE 1:54 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Putnam and Tippecanoe counties until 2:30 p.m.
UPDATE 1:48 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clay, Greene, Monroe and Owen counties until 2:30 p.m.
Marcus Bailey is live on Facebook answering your questions.
Fountain, Montgomery, Parke, Tippecanoe and Warren counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m.
Be sure to follow Storm Track 8 on Twitter for the latest updates.