Weather Stories

Severe thunderstorm warnings, watch issued for portions of southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in the southern part of Indiana should be prepared for the possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place until noon for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur, Dubois, Floyd, Gibson, Greene, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen, Perry, Pike, Posey, Scott, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, and Washington Counties.

9:25 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for northeastern Dubois County, northern Crawford County, Orange County, and Washington County until 10:15 a.m.

At 9:25 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bedford to 7 miles east of Jasper, moving east at 45 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include English.

9:16 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for southern Perry County until 9 a.m. CDT/10 a.m. EDT.

At 8:13 a.m. CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Santa Claus to near St. Joseph, moving east at 45 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Perry County.

9:06 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Martin County, Lawrence County, southeastern Greene County, and northeastern Daviess County until 9:45 a.m.

At 9:06 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Shoals, or 15 miles west of Bedford, moving east at 40 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and golf ball-sized hail. Expect damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Williams, Silverville, Huron, Mitchell, Spring Mill State Park and Tunnelton.

8:52 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Dubois County is in place until 9:30 a.m.

At 8:51 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Petersburg to 6 miles south of Winslow to near Boonville, moving southeast at 40 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Jasper in the path of the storm.

8:45 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Daviess and Knox Counties is in place until 9:30 a.m.

At 8:42 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Russellville to 9 miles west of Petersburg, moving east at 45 mph. This line recently produced estimated 60 mph winds in Decker.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Bicknell, Edwardsport, Plainville, Montgomery, Glendale Fishery, Cannelburg, Loogootee and West Boggs Lake.

8:10 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 8:45 a.m. for Knox County.

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sumner to near Lancaster to near Grayville, moving east at 55 mph. Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Vincennes, Decker, Bruceville, Bicknell, Monroe City, Wheatland, and Edwardsport.