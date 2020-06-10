Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for parts of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather chances are heightened for Central Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Update 1:55 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Howard and Tipton counties has been extended to 2:30 p.m.

Update 1:40 p.m.

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Howard and Tipton counties until 2 p.m.

New severe thunderstorm warning for Howard and Tipton counties until 2p#inwx #indianapolis pic.twitter.com/NOc3EplN0S — Meteorologist Tara Hastings (@MetTaraHastings) June 10, 2020

Update 1:29 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boone, Clinton, Hamilton and Tipton counties.

Update 1:14 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boone and Hamilton counties.

Original story:

At 12:49 p.m., the National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm watch for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Randolph, Rush, Shelby and Tipton counties. That alert is in effect until 6 p.m.

At 12:55 p.m., a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Howard and Tipton counties.

Also under a severe thunderstorm warning are Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, St. Joseph and Wabash counties.