Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of central, southern Indiana until 2 a.m. Friday

(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued until 2 a.m. Friday for parts of central and southern Indiana, as well as parts of Kentucky and southwestern Ohio.

The storm watch is the second issued in Indiana on Thursday. The latest watch includes Morgan and Johnson counties in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, but does not include the capital city. Indiana cities in the watch area include Bloomington, Franklin, Greenwood, Madison, Martinsville and Terre Haute.

Active storm warnings

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 9:30 p.m. for Ohio County, northeastern Switzerland County and several Ohio and Kentucky counties. Primary threat was 60 mph gusts.

Reports of giant hail

In western Martin County, north of Loogootee along U.S. 231, baseball-sized hail happened about 6:41 p.m.

In Daviess County, melting hail with a 1.27-inch diameter was found about 6:15 p.m. along a road about 2 miles north-northeast of Washington.

In Posey County, baseball-sized hail about 2:05 p.m. ET damaged cars at North Posey High School, the National Weather Service says.

Expired warnings

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 9 p.m. for eastern Orange County and southwestern Washington County. Primary threats are quarter-sized hail and 60 mph gusts.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8:30 p.m. Thursday for southeastern Jackson County in south central Indiana, and Jennings County in southwestern Indiana. Primary hazards were quarter-sized hail and 60 mph gusts. This storm was producing hail up to golf-ball size. A report of golf-ball size hail came in from Mitchell. Folks in Brimestone Corners, Indiana, also saw the same size of hail about 7:43 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8:30 p.m. for northeastern Washington County. Primary hazard was pingpong-ball-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8:15 p.m. Thursday for northwestern Martin County, south central Greene County, and northeastern Daviess County in southwestern Indiana. Primary hazard was quarter-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for southeastern Lawrence County and southwestern Jackson County in south central Indiana. Primary hazard is pingpong-ball-sized hail. People are animals are expected to be injured.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 8 p.m. EDT for areas mainly south of Interstate 70 in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The storm watch extends into central Kentucky. The primary threats were scattered hail up to 2 inches in diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and possible spurts of frequent lightning. The watch covered an area with about 2.6 million people.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:45 p.m. Thursday for central Martin County and east central Daviess County in southwestern Indiana. Primary hazard is pingpong-ball-sized hail. People and animals are expected to be injured.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m. for southern Lawrence County in south central Indiana. Primary hazard is pingpoll-ball-sized hail. People and animals are expected to be injured. Spring Mill State Park is in the path of this storm.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 6:45 p.m. Thursday for southern Monroe County, southeastern Greene County, and northern Lawrence County. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 6:15 p.m. for northern Martin County, southeastern Greene County, and northwestern Lawrence County. Primary hazards were 60 mph gusts and half-dollar-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 6 p.m. for southeastern Sullivan County, northeastern Knox County, southwestern Greene County, and northern Daviess County in southwestern Indiana. Main hazards were 2-inch diameter hail and 60 mph gusts. People and animals were expected to be injured.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for southeastern Sullivan County, northeastern Knox County, southwestern Greene County and northwestern Daviess County. Main hazards were 60 mph gusts and quarter-size hail.

A tornado warning was issued from 2:37-3 p.m. EDT Wednesday for Spencer and Warrick counties, which are east of Evansville. There’s been no word on whether a tornado happened. The area includes the communities of Dale, Gentryville, Saint Meinrad and Santa Claus. The warning area also included the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari amusement park.