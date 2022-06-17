Weather Stories

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for portions of southern Indiana

A Storm Track 8 weather graphic showing a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of southern Indiana until noon on June 17, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in the southern part of Indiana should be prepared for the possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place until noon for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur, Dubois, Floyd, Gibson, Greene, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen, Perry, Pike, Posey, Scott, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, and Washington Counties.