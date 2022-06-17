Severe thunderstorm watch issued for portions of southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in the southern part of Indiana should be prepared for the possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday morning.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in place until noon for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur, Dubois, Floyd, Gibson, Greene, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen, Perry, Pike, Posey, Scott, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, and Washington Counties.