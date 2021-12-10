Weather Stories

Severe weather ready plan for Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is the threat for severe weather across much of Indiana for late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

With this being an overnight threat, there will be a much greater challenge to getting the message out to those in the path of threatening weather. Here are some severe weather safety tips to utilize for tonight.

Make sure you know where your safe place is and ensure that it will offer solid protection. The basement or lowest overall level of a sturdy structure is the safest If you haven’t done so already, download the StormTrack 8 weather app. It is a free app in which you get up-to-date radar and timely warnings based on your location. If you have a weather radio, double-check to see if it works properly and change batteries if necessary.

Have your phone charged and on full volume with the ringer on. Last but not least, listen to all warnings. These will be fast moving storms. Take action immediately if you are under any warnings tonight.