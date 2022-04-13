Weather Stories

Severe weather ready plan for late Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is the threat for strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and evening hours of our Wednesday.

All of central Indiana has the chance to see scattered strong to severe storms. For nearly the southern third of the state, there is a significant threat for damaging winds and isolated strong tornadoes. There is also an isolated tornado threat for central Indiana. Since it has been a while in which we’ve had a higher risk in part of our viewing area, it is now a good time to go over what you can do to stay safe.

Make sure you know where your safe place is and ensure that it will offer solid protection. The basement or lowest overall level of a sturdy structure is the safest If you haven’t done so already, download the StormTrack 8 weather app. It is a free app in which you get up-to-date radar and timely warnings based on your location. If you have a weather radio, double-check to see if it works properly and change batteries if necessary.

Have your phone charged and on full volume with the ringer on. Last but not least, listen to all warnings. These will be fast moving storms. Take action immediately if you are under any warnings later this afternoon and evening.