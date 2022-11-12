Weather Stories

Slick conditions affecting Indiana roads; ISP calling in troopers

(WISH) — Falling snow and low temperatures are causing slick conditions on Indiana roads.

Indiana State Police at the Indianapolis district say troopers are being called in on their day off due to crashes occurring on interstates. That includes a jacknifed semi on southbound Interstate 65 between 30th and 26th streets. Two lanes are blocked as a result.

ISP’s John Perrine says troopers have responded to two dozen crashes in the Indianapolis area.

🚗💥🚙 Crashes are happening on Indianapolis area interstates We are calling in Troopers on their day off Please #SlowDown if you must drive this morning pic.twitter.com/Uzy4w5Gsr4 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) November 12, 2022

On Friday evening, Indy Snow Force – the Indianapolis Department of Public Works’ winter weather team – said two dozen drivers were being placed on standby to help with Saturday morning conditions. On Saturday morning, Indy Snow Force sent out drivers to treat bridges and overpasses.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Indiana says deputies have responded to multiple slide-offs. The sheriff’s office says the slide-offs are on U.S. 41 and County Road 800 South.

In the Henryville area, Indiana State Police say they’ve worked four crashes.