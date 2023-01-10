Weather Stories

Slow start to winter snowfall once again. When have our largest snows fallen in recent years?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — January has been mild to start off 2023 in central Indiana which has prevented any chances of snow through the first 10 days. Overall, snowfall from November to January 10 has been below average once again with only 4.4″ falling in Indianapolis. This is over 7″ below where we should be at in this stage of the season.

Although there hasn’t been much snow this winter, previous years tell us we are not totally out of the woods yet. The largest snowfalls on a single day in the past two seasons have occurred later on in winter in the month of February. This is despite our snowiest month of the year being in January. The last two winters have also been under La Nina conditions just like this winter.