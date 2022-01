Weather Stories

Snow Force drivers to be deployed overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis’ Snow Force drivers will hit the roads at 11 p.m. Saturday in anticipation of snow arriving overnight.

The Department of Public Works says 75 Snow Force drivers will be deployed through at least 11 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will focus on salting roads in preparation for temperatures dropping Sunday morning.

Some places may get as much as half an inch of snow, according to the latest Storm Track 8 forecast.

