Snow Force drivers to be deployed Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis’ Snow Force drivers will hit the roads at 11 p.m. Saturday in anticipation of snow arriving overnight.

The Department of Public Works says a full shift of drivers will be out through 11 p.m. Sunday.

As much as two inches of snow may fall north of Indianapolis, according to the latest Storm Track 8 forecast.

