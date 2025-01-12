Snow-laden streets challenge neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While many public roads and some streets are clearing, numerous neighborhoods remain trapped in thick snow.

On Saturday, residents continued to dig out their cars to navigate these snow-covered roads.

“I’ve pushed out multiple cars, my son has helped people,” said Bevin O’Connor, an east side resident. “All day, you hear them spinning out and spinning out. So, it’s a bummer, right?”

Almost a week after the first snowfall, some residential streets remain buried in snow, leaving residents trapped in their neighborhoods. While the temperatures are below freezing, the lack of plowing makes those residents red hot.

“Yeah, I was two hours late to work the other day,” said Marcus Cook, another resident. “I couldn’t leave my parking spot, but the main roads look decent. I shouldn’t have turned down this side street, though.”

The Department of Public Works says it has 80 snow plow trucks in operation, with crews working 12-hour shifts to manage the aftermath of the winter storm. They are pushing snow off the side of the road and have made substantial progress.

We prioritize our primary and secondary streets, then move on to connector streets like we did with our previous snow fight,” said Auboni Hart, a public information officer for the Department of Public Works. “This is round two for us, and I’d say we are knocking it out of the park so far.”

This has led to mounting frustration among residents like Bevin O’Connor, who expressed her family’s determination to help free other cars from the snow and return to their daily routines.

“There was a gentleman yesterday with his wife who had just gotten out of surgery, and they were so frustrated,” O’Connor said. “So, people are trying their best with the tools that they have, so it would be nice if the streets were cleaned up.”

The Department of Public Works urges everyone to exercise caution and patience during this challenging winter season.

“They probably just need to get snow tires if they don’t have any, and if you don’t need to go anywhere, don’t go,” Cook said.

To keep up with the city’s snow plow tracker, click here.