Snow lovers brave storm to enjoy winter in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow lovers were out and about Friday evening to enjoy the snow while running errands.

It was no surprise that the few people willing to brave the storm would stop to talk about how they actually love the snow.

Fely Tapia is a travel nurse from Atlanta. She loves getting a chance to experience this winter weather. “We don’t have snow in Atlanta that much, and I’m a cold person. I prefer cold weather.”

Harry Singh was doing a photo shoot outside of a gas station because he loves the snow so much. “(The) last few years we didn’t get that much, but this year is good. We enjoy the snow.”

Keyona Ruth is a snow lover and a ride-share driver. She was out braving the snowy conditions to take passengers around the city during the snow on Friday night. “I actually like it right now. It’s just a little slushy, if they clean the streets a little better it would be a little bit better.”

Despite loving snowy weather, these drivers were not loving the road conditions in Indianapolis.

“It’s a new adventure for me, learning how to drive in the snow. I just approach it in a curious way,” Tapia said. “They did not clean those roads, so it’s hard for my car, even though the car is a little higher, it was hard for the car to drive through.”

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says its crews were working 12-hour shifts around the clock to keep the roads clear.

Strom Track 8’s meteorologist say the weather will slow down this weekend before chances for snow return Sunday night.

