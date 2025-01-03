How to safely shovel without hurting your heart

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we brace for snow this weekend, the American Heart Association is giving advice on how to safely shovel without putting strain on your heart.

The organization says research shows that many people may face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling heavy snow.

“Shoveling snow can be a very vigorous activity, and you’re basically doing it in a freezer,” Dr. William Gill said in a press release.

Gill is a cardiologist and president of the American Heart Association Board of Directors in Indianapolis.

“Those conditions can very quickly lead to stress on the heart. For example, after only two minutes of snow shoveling, participants in a study had heart rates exceeding 85% of maximal heart rate, which is a level more commonly expected during intense aerobic exercise testing. The impact is hardest on those people who are least fit,” Gill said.

American Heart Association suggests the following:

Take frequent rest breaks during shoveling so you don't overstress your heart. Pay attention to how your body feels during those breaks. Don't eat a heavy meal prior or soon after shoveling. Eating a large meal can put an extra load on your heart.

Use a small shovel or consider a snow thrower. The act of lifting heavy snow can raise blood pressure acutely during the lift. It is safer to lift smaller amounts more times, than to lug a few huge shovelfuls of snow. When possible, simply push the snow. Learn the heart attack warning signs and listen to your body, but remember this: Even if you're not sure it's a heart attack, have it checked out (tell a doctor about your symptoms). Don't wait more than five minutes to call 911.

Don't drink alcoholic beverages before or immediately after shoveling. Alcohol may increase a person's sensation of warmth and may cause them to underestimate the extra strain their body is under in the cold. Consult a doctor. If you have a medical condition, don't exercise on a regular basis or are middle aged or older, meet with your doctor prior to the first anticipated snowfall.

The American Heart Association says it is also critical for people to recognize the signs of a heart attack and to call 911 immediately if they experience any of those signs.

Some heart attacks are sudden and intense; however, most start slowly. A heart attack can begin with mild pain or discomfort. Doctors say often people aren’t sure what’s wrong and wait too long before getting help.

Symptoms of a heart attack include:

Chest discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

. Other signs may include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

The American Heart Association says men and woman can have different symptoms. Women are somewhat more likely than men to experience shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, and back or jaw pain.

“I can’t stress enough the urgency of getting proper treatment for a heart attack,” Gill said. “Don’t die of doubt. If you’re experiencing symptoms or something just doesn’t feel right, go get it checked out. Hospitals offer life-saving treatment.”