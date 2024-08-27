Soccer coach takes precautions during heat wave

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — High schools are taking precautions for student-athletes as temperatures were expected to be in the mid-90s through Friday.

Soccer coach Shane Schmidt from Carmel High School said Monday that he moved his team’s practice from 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. out of an abundance of caution.

“Even though we’re starting at 7 o’clock, we’re still going to take it pretty light and have lots of water breaks.”

Players also were taking mandatory shade breaks during practice.

Schmidt stressed the importance of hydrating all day long, not just during game time.

“Your body and your equipment are your tools that you use throughout the day, in contests and training sessions, and, if you don’t take care of it, those are the two most important things, your technical and tactical skills, you can throw out the window.”

People who are not athletic also need to take precautions during the heat wave. Young children, older adults and people with health issues are especially vulnerable.

Melissa McMasters, a registered nurse with the Marion County Public Health Department says signs of heat illness include excessive sweating, feeling light headed and paleness. If someone experiences those symptoms, get them out of the heat immediately.

“Move the person to a cooler place, offer water if they are able to drink, remove clothing and let them kind of cool down.”

The Indiana High School Athletic Association requires coaches, paid and volunteer ones, to take classes to learn to identify symptoms of heat illness.

Resources

NEWS RELEASE FROM MARION COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

“INDIANAPOLIS – An excessive heat watch is in effect for Tuesday, Aug. 27 across Central Indiana, including Indianapolis, and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis predicts dangerously hot conditions on Tuesday with heat index values possibly reaching up to 107 degrees. Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. “Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles, even with a window left slightly open. Car interiors will reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. “When the humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate as quickly, which prevents the body from releasing heat as fast as it may need to. While anyone is at-risk for heat-related illness, older adults are especially at a higher risk for being adversely affected by extreme heat. “The Marion County Public Health Department urges everyone to frequently check on neighbors and relatives who are age 65 and older to make sure they have a cool place to stay and are drinking plenty of water. “Other high-risk groups in extreme heat include: Infants and young children.

People who are overweight.

People who overexert during work or exercise.

People who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation. “Additional tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for preventing heat-related illness: “Stay Cool “Wear Appropriate Clothing: Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. “Stay Cool Indoors: Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library—even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat. “Schedule Outdoor Activities Carefully: Try to limit your outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover. “Pace Yourself: Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in a hot environment, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, STOP all activity. Get into a cool area or into the shade, and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint. “Wear Sunscreen: Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions. “Stay Hydrated “Drink Plenty of Fluids: Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks—these actually cause you to lose more body fluid. “Stay Informed “Check for Updates: Check the local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips and to learn about any cooling shelters in your area. “Know the Signs: Heat-induced illness can cause a person to become confused or lose consciousness. If you are 65 years of age or older, have a friend or relative call to check on you twice a day during a heat wave. If you know someone in this age group, check on them at least twice a day. “For more information, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/features/extremeheat/index.html.” Curt Brantingham, media/public information coordinator, Marion County Public Health Department

Previous coverage