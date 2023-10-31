Some of the first snowflakes of the season falling in northwestern Indiana

A weak low-pressure system dove in from Wisconsin, bringing some snow showers this Halloween to northwestern Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A powerful cold front passed through central Indiana over Saturday and Sunday. Our area went from highs near 80 degrees on Friday to waking up in the 20s on Tuesday.

A weak low-pressure system is diving in from Wisconsin which has brought some snow showers late morning this Halloween to northwestern Indiana. These locations are seeing their first snowflakes of the season. This is following Monday where spots in northeastern Indiana also saw a few small flakes.

Check out some of these videos of the snowfall from INDOT.

Halloween evening will feature more of these snow bursts. The focus of these snow showers will primarily be on the northern half of Indiana.

Indianapolis has had only two Halloweens on record pick up measurable snow (1890, 2014). We will see if any flakes later today would be enough to accumulate in some isolated locations. Any accumulation would be more likely in northern parts of the state.

Be sure to send WISH-TV any snow videos!