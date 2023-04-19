Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Southern Indiana faces high fire risk

(WISH Image)
by: Michaela Springer and Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will be optimum for outdoor fires through 8 p.m. Thursday in parts of southern Indiana, the National Weather Service says.

A red flag warning means there is a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures that can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

In Brown, Greene, Lawrence, Jackson, Martin, and Monroe counties, forecasters expect winds from the south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, humidity levels as low as 20%, and temperatures in the low 80s.

In Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington counties, forecasters expect winds from the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph and humidity levels around 20-25%.

In Switzerland County, forecasters expect winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph and humidity levels as low as 20%.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Extra COVID-19 booster now open to some high-risk Americans
Coronavirus /
Hammer and Nigel: Netflix to discontinue DVD delivery service in Sept. 2023
All Indiana /
Sullivan faces tough road to rebuild after deadly tornado
Indiana News /
One more warm day before rain chances and cooler air arrive
Weather Blog /