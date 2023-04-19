Southern Indiana faces high fire risk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will be optimum for outdoor fires through 8 p.m. Thursday in parts of southern Indiana, the National Weather Service says.

A red flag warning means there is a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures that can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

In Brown, Greene, Lawrence, Jackson, Martin, and Monroe counties, forecasters expect winds from the south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, humidity levels as low as 20%, and temperatures in the low 80s.

In Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington counties, forecasters expect winds from the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph and humidity levels around 20-25%.

In Switzerland County, forecasters expect winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph and humidity levels as low as 20%.