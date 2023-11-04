Search
Space Station to fly over central Indiana the next two mornings

Four main components on the Roscosmos segment of the International Space Station are pictured as the orbital outpost soared 261 miles above the north Atlantic Ocean on April 28. (Photo by NASA)
by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The International Space Station will be making two high passes in the early morning sky over central Indiana in the next couple of days.

The first pass will occur Sunday morning starting at 7:27 a.m. and last for six minutes. On Sunday morning, some spots will be waking up to areas of patchy fog at this time. Hopefully, it holds off to see this flyover starting in the west-northwest horizon and reaching a max height of 68 degrees.

Its second pass over central Indiana will happen early Monday morning. This flyover will start at 5:41 a.m. and will only last four minutes with a max height of 67 degrees. Skies will likely be partly cloudy around this time frame.

