Weather Stories

Starting off last month of hurricane season with 2 tropical storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The month of November is the last the month of the Atlantic hurricane season.

On Monday afternoon, two tropical storms were in the Atlantic basin.

Tropical Storm Martin is located in the north Atlantic and will likely be no threat to land as it remains in the open ocean.

Tropical Storm Lisa will make landfall in Belize as a potential hurricane on Wednesday before weakening as it moves further inland into Mexico.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has produced 13 named storms at this point which is pretty close to the historical average. Lisa will likely push the hurricane total to six. Of course, the most notable storm so far in 2022 was Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a major Category 4 hurricane in southwest Florida. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.