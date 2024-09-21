Storm damages school; no classes Monday

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Students at an elementary school in Kokomo will get a day off after a storm damaged the facility Friday afternoon, Taylor Community Schools says.

Straight-line winds damaged the roof on the gym at Taylor Elementary School, peeling the roof into a hallway of classrooms, the district said in a Facebook post on Friday night.

“There is a lot of water damage due to the large amount of rain we received. Tonight, we have a crew in to clean up the water damage. In the morning, the roofers will be here to button up the roof and get ready for more rain Sunday and beyond. We will have a structural engineer in this weekend to ensure that we can use the rest of the building while the construction happens on the damaged areas,” the Friday night post said.

The elementary school will have no classes Monday, but the plan is to reconfigure the school as needed so classes can happen Tuesday. Students in the district’s middle school and high school will have classes as normal Monday.

“Things could change and we will continue updating as the weekend progresses,” the Friday night post said.

No one was injured, the district says.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown says peak winds from the storm were about 40 mph.

Taylor Elementary School is a few blocks northeast of the intersection of state roads 26 and 931.

Taylor Elementary School in Kokomo, Indiana, was damaged in a storm on Sept. 20, 2024. (Provided Photo/Taylor Community Schools via Facebook)

