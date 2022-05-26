Weather Stories

Storm Track 8: Alerts bring tornado, storm warnings to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather was happening in much of Indiana on Thursday afternoon and evening. Follow our blog for the latest from Storm Track 8 and the National Weather Service.

7:06 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including English IN and Birdseye IN until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/UG2890rXiB — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) May 26, 2022

7:05 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a severe thunderstorm Warning for east central Dubois County, northwestern Crawford County, northern Perry County, and southwestern Orange County until 7:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CDT. At 7:05 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest of English, moving northeast at 35 mph. Primary hazard is 60 mph gusts.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Milltown IN, Leavenworth IN and Alton IN until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GFkz3qc8Zs — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 26, 2022

6:54 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning fo Clay County and western Owen County until 7:30 p.m. At 6:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles north of Linton, or 21 miles southeast of Terre Haute, moving north at 40 mph. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and nickel-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Brazil IN, Knightsville IN and Clay City IN until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/53klom7d5n — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:48 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Brazil IN, Bloomfield IN and Worthington IN until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/7942lyXopV — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:46 p.m.

There are currently storms in Western and Southwestern Indiana that may produce damaging winds, isolated hail, and perhaps a landspout-type tornado as they move NNE into our area of coverage this evening. Please send us any reports of storm damage as they may occur. — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

An organizing line of thunderstorms is moving NNE into Western Indiana. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Stay tuned for possible watches and warnings throughout the evening. Be prepared to seek shelter if necessary. #INwx #NWSIND pic.twitter.com/s6QGoo3R2V — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:42 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Kingman IN, Bloomingdale IN and Wallace IN until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/UlUoBNZ1O5 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:37 p.m.

A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 6:45 PM EDT for Bartholomew and Jennings counties. A funnel cloud has been briefly touching down with this storm. You need to seek shelter immediately! pic.twitter.com/pFcMCjCpaY — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) May 26, 2022

6:33 p.m.

Tornado Warning including West Point IN and Odell IN until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/83Hjc8zSjx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:31 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Hayden IN, Elizabethtown IN and Jonesville IN until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/IHRQBZpIOJ — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:28 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Montezuma IN, Bloomingdale IN and Marshall IN until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/GYir30BEh5 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:27 p.m.

Back on the ground East of Seymour @NWSIndianapolis pic.twitter.com/TjK4jwK0Br — Brandon Lane (@INstormchasing) May 26, 2022

6:26 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Shelby, western Decatur, eastern Bartholomew, northeastern Jackson and northwestern Jennings Counties through 7 p.m. At 6:26 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a shower capable of producing a landspout 7 miles northeast of Seymour, moving north at 40 mph. Main hazards are landspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph.

6:24 p.m.

6:19 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pike County through 6 p.m. CDT. At 5:19 p.m. CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winslow, or 12 miles southeast of Petersburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. Primary hazard is winds in excess of 30 mph.

6:15 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Newtown IN and Mellott IN until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/J5IALJfJNZ — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:12 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Washington IN, Linton IN and Jasonville IN until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/3gsASD5GS5 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

6:03 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for west central Parke County and Southeastern Vermillion County in west central Indiana until 6:30 p.m. At 6:03 p..m, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clinton, or 16 miles north of Terre Haute, moving northeast at 25 mph. Main hazard is 70 mph gusts. Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

5:58 p.m.

Scattered rain and storms are ongoing with stronger storms currently sitting in western Indiana. Gusty winds of up to 40-50 MPH have been the main concern with these stronger storms in the last hour. Isolated strong to severe storms remain possible until sunset. pic.twitter.com/5IVEjzLkjL — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) May 26, 2022

5:38 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fountain County through 6:15 p.m. At 5:38 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Veedersburg, or 18 miles west of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Primary hazards are winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail.

5:35 p.m.

Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Sullivan, northeastern Knox and northwestern Daviess Counties through 6 p.m. At 5:35 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Russellville to 7 miles north of Petersburg. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Primary hazard is winds in excess of 40 mph.

5:14 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harrison, south central Floyd, west central Jefferson counties and east central Meade in Kentucky through 5:45 p.m. At 5:14 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brandenburg, Kentucky, moving northeast at 35 mph. Primary hazard is winds in excess of 30 mph.

5:13 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Fountain and northwestern Parke counties through 5:45 p.m. At 5:12 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newport, or 23 miles southeast of Danville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Main hazard was winds in excess of 40 mph.

4:46 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Vigo and northwestern Sullivan Counties through 5:15 p.m. At 4:46 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of West Union, or 13 miles southeast of Marshall, moving north at 40 mph. Primary hazards are winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail.

4:34 p.m.

Groups of thunderstorms with the potential to produce large hail and damaging winds have developed southwest of Indianapolis. These cells are currently tracking northeast. Stay tuned for possible watches and warnings throughout the evening. #INwx #NWSIND pic.twitter.com/b16oqZAHdP — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2022

4:10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 4:45 p.m. for Vermillion County in west central Indiana. Primary hazards are 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. The storm was moving northeast at 35 mph.

3:49 p.m.