Weather Stories

Storm Track 8 blog: Storm warning for Clark, Floyd, Jefferson, Scott counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures in the 90s and storms were in Indiana on Wednesday. Here’s the latest from the Storm Track 8 meteorologists and the National Weather Service.

3:54 p.m.

A sever thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clark, Floyd, and Scott counties until 4:30 p.m. Main threats are 60 mph winds and 1-inch-diameter hail.

3:54 p.m.

A sever thunderstorm watch has been issued for Clark, Floyd, Harrison, and Jefferson Indiana until 8 p.m.

3:51 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clark and Jefferson counties in Indiana and a county in Kentucky until 4:15 p.m. Main threats are 60 mph winds and 1-inch-diameter hail.

3:47 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jefferson, Clark, southeastern Scott and Trimble counties through 4:15 p.m. Main threats are 40 mph winds and 0.50-inch-diameter hail.

3:46 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Jennings County through 4 p.m. Main threats are 55 mph winds and 0.75-inch-diameter hail.

3:38 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clinton, Greene, and Warren counties in Ohio until 4:30 p.m. Main threats are 60 mph winds and 1-inch-diameter hail.

3:22 p.m.

Heat index values from 100-105 are expected through 7 p.m. CDT for these Indiana counties: Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick.

3:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fayette and Franklin counties until 4 p.m. Main threats are 60 mph winds and 1-inch-diameter hail. NOTE: The severe thunderstorm warning for Fayette and Franklin counties was canceled at 3:34 p.m.

3:09 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Decatur and Rush counites until 3:45 p.m. Main threats are 60 mph winds and 1-inch-diameter hail. NOTE: The severe thunderstorm warning for Decatur and Rush counties expired at 3:40 p.m.

2:33 p.m.

Storm Track 8 meteorologist Ryan Morse says there’s a 60% chance of a severe thunderstorm watch being issued Wednesday afternoon for areas mainly south of Indianapolis.

2:10 p.m.

A thunderstorm has popped up in southern Brown County.

2:03 p.m.

Indianapolis hit 92 degrees, says Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings.